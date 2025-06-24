UPF, Jagruti spit fire at Ponnam for casting aspersions on Kavitha

Hyderabad: The United Phule Front (UPF) and Telangana Jagruti leaders on Monday expressed their outrage over Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s comments directed at MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who has been actively agitating for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, jobs, and local bodies.

The UPF and Telangana Jagruti released separate video messages protesting the minister’s remarks. They highlighted that Ms Kavitha has consistently advocated for the Central Cabinet’s approval of BC reservations through various democratic means for the past year and a half. They reminded that the state government, seemingly bowing to the public movements of Telangana Jagruti and UPF, had introduced bills in the Assembly and Council providing 42 per cent reservation in education, jobs, and local bodies.

The groups demanded to know what efforts had been made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to secure the President’s approval for the bills passed by the Assembly and Council. They sought an explanation for the public as to why the entire party was not taken to Delhi and why Mr Prabhakar, as the BC Minister, could not exert pressure on the Chief Minister.

They further demanded that the Chief Minister clarify why he did not address the legality of BC reservations when he recently met the Prime Minister, instead opting to submit a memorandum regarding various projects. They also noted that MLC Kavitha had called for a ‘Rail Roko’ protest on July 17, specifically demanding that local body elections only be held after 42 per cent reservation is provided to BCs.

Jagruti and UPF leaders defended their meeting with R Krishnaiah, who has been involved in BC movements for four and a half decades, to seek support for the rail blockade, stating there was nothing improper in this.

They alleged that the Chief Minister and ministers were not accepting Mr Krishnaiah’s call for all BCs to support Ms Kavitha’s movement, and that this was the reason behind the allegations being made against Ms Kavitha. Telangana Jagruti Youth Wing Convener Sampath Goud, leader Dugutla Naresh Prajapati, and UPF leaders Peddapuram Kumaraswamy, Surampudi Sujatha Goud, Salvachari, Ramakoti, Seema Ramesh Kuruma, and Rasamalla Balakrishna all publicly responded to the issue.