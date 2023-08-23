Live
Just In
Uphold the ethos and credo of armed forces-Air Officer Command in Chief Air Marshal R Radhish
The AOC-in-C addressed personnel at the College of Air Warfare VRC Phaniharan
Secunderabad: Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, Indian Air Force, urged all personnel posted at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) Secunderabad to continue to strive to achieve excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces.
Air Commodore PS Wadodkar, Commandant CAW, received Air Marshal R Radhish on his visit to the CAW on Wednesday.
The visiting officials addressed all personnel posted at the CAW and sensitized them on aspects affecting national security. The Air Marshal emphasized that all aspects of training are the bedrock of operational capabilities and the vital role it plays in overall capacity building.
Earlier during the visit, the Air Marshal reviewed various aspects of training conducted at the college. Later, he addressed the personnel posted at the CAW.