UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Ishita Kishore tops the exam

Hyderabad: Four women have emerged as toppers in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 which was released on Tuesday. Ishita Kishore has bagged the first topper followed by Garima Lohia second topper, Uma Harathi is the third topper, and Smriti Mishra has clinched the fourth rank.



It is learnt that a total of 933 candidates out of which 613 men and 320 women were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Notably, the top four positions were secured by women candidates.

Over all, the top 25 successful candidates include 14 women and 11 men with diverse educational backgrounds from engineering, humanities, science, commerce, and medical science.

Additionally, among the recommended candidates, 41 had benchmark disabilities, including orthopedically handicapped, visually challenged, hearing impaired, and multiple disabilities.

Ishita Kishore-Topper 1

A graduate in economics, she pursued her degree from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. Soon after her studies, she ventured into the professional world, joining Ernst & Young, where she contributed to their risk advisory department. Ishita has also showcased remarkable athleticism and has actively participated in various sports activities.

Garima Lohia- Topper 2

A Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, she secured the second position with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

Uma Harathi N-Topper 3

A B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT in Hyderabad, she bagged third rank with Anthropology as her optional subject.

Smriti Mishra- Topper 4

A BSc graduate from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, she stood in fourth position with Zoology as her optional subject.

It is to mention here that the examination is conducted annually in three stages – prelims, main and interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts.