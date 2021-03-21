Upset over defeat of Teenmar Mallanna, youth ends life in Nalgonda

Unable to tolerate the defeat of Teenmar Mallanna in graduates' MLC election, a youngster committed suicide by consuming poison. The incident took place at Lankalapalli of Marriguda mandal of Nalgonda district.

Srisailam is said to have actively campaigned for Teenmar Mallanna in Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates' constituency election. However, Teenmaar Mallanna's defeat perturbed Srisailam who resorted to the extreme step. Family members noticed his act and shifted him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Teenmar Mallanna expressed grief over the incident. He said that Srisailam worked as a team member and took part in the padayatra. Later, he appealed to his supporters not to commit suicide and said that their days are ahead to rule the state.

He assured all support to the family of Srisailam.