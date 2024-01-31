Live
Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
Highlights
Venu Devi committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan when no one was at home
Hyderabad: The incident where the wife committed suicide because her husband got married for the second time took place in Mailardev Palli Lakshmiguda. Venu Devi committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan when no one was at home.
Venu Devi could not digest her husband Dharmendra getting married for the second time while she was there. It is reported that she is deeply upset that her husband is leaving her and took the extreme step. Upon locals information, the police rushed to the scene of the incident.
The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. Mylardevpalli police have registered a case and are investigating.
