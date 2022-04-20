US-based doc, family donate cardiac disposals to OGH

Hyderabad: An US-based doctor Dr Sreekar Reddy and his family donated cardiac disposals like catheters and guide wires, worth Rs 15 lakh to the Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday.

The disposables will benefit the poor and needy patients who visit OGH with cardiac problems and require costly disposables during the cath lab and other heart-related procedures. They will also ensure that the cardiology wing will be able to make timely diagnosis of ailments and quickly start treatment, said Dr B Nagender, superintendent.

CS Admin RMO Dr Sheshadri, cardiology head, Dr Syed Imamuddin and other RMOs and doctors appreciated the gesture by Dr Reddy.

Later, a special workshop was organised to impart knowledge and sensitise the nursing team regarding patient safety and infection control practices which can help render quality care.

A session was conducted by infection control nursing team headed by Sirisha. Sessions were held on patient safety by Dr Swathi, Dr Pratibha, Dr Rajnikant, in-house doctors and quality team nurse Sowmya and on infection control practices by Dr Vijay Yeldandi, director, Share India.