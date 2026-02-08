US-Hyderabad Symposium highlights shared solutions for innovation, equity and sustainability

Hyderabad: Illinois State Senator Laura Murphy stated that the governments across the world face many common challenges and that meaningful progress depends not on reinventing solutions, but on removing barriers that prevent proven ideas from being implemented. She was speaking at the USA-Hyderabad Symposium on ‘Bridges of Innovation: Technology and Interfaith Partnerships’, organized jointly by CMMA, WWMI, University of Floria and Media Plus Foundation, held at the historic Nizam Club.

Calling her first visit to India a memorable and enriching experience, Senator Murphy praised the country’s warmth, culture, and hospitality, saying she was deeply honoured by the welcome extended to the US delegation.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said, adding that solutions to many public challenges already exist and that governance must focus on enabling their execution. She emphasised people-centric policymaking, equity in education, and access to information as foundations of good governance.

Illinois State Representative Anna Moeller said the United States had grown stronger because of immigrants who brought with them ideas, ambition, and hard work, and noted that India has contributed immensely to the US through talented, innovative, and driven individuals, particularly from the South Asian community. She warned that closing borders and limiting the exchange of ideas would be detrimental to long-term progress.

President of CMMA and Chief of Oncology, Chicago, Dr Tajammul Hussain, called for deeper collaboration between professionals across borders. He said doctors, engineers, and technologists must move beyond narrow professional boundaries and embrace a broader humanitarian responsibility.

Speaking on urban resilience and infrastructure, John Mahyer, Vice President of Engineering Resources Associates, USA, presented effective storm water management strategies currently used by state governments and municipalities in the United States.

Delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence and healthcare, Indian-American AI healthcare specialist Dr Srikanth Mahankali stressed that responsible innovation, particularly in AI-driven healthcare, was critical to achieving sustainable progress while retaining public trust, and warned against offloading creativity to AI as it paralyses one’s own abilities. He said that 60 percent of people in the US prefer humans over AI in healthcare.

H Sandhu, Professor at the University of Florida, Engineer MA Nayeem, Chairman of Masah Construction, Sam Pappu, President of Water and Waste Management International (WWMI), Khaja Mohiuddin Vice President WWMI, senior architect Ameera Ashraf O’Neil, Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, CEO of Media Plus and others were present.