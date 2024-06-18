Use agriculture drones to save those trapped in floods: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil

Bhadradri Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil should be ready with all arrangements so that people don't suffer due to Godavari floods. Patil ordered the officers of all departments to hold a preliminary review meeting on Godavari floods at the IDOC office on Tuesday. He said on this occasionHe said that this time, agricultural drones will be used experimentally to rescue those trapped in floods, and the rope should be delivered to the victims through the drone so that those trapped can be rescued.

He said that an advance flood management plan should be prepared to avoid any accidents. He said that resettlement centers should be set up to move the people of flood-prone villages to safer places.He said that people should be prepared to move people to the rehabilitation centers in advance instead of waiting till they get flooded. Everyone at the village level should be alert to protect people from floods, he said. Officials of all departments should prepare comprehensive action plans for the issues directed in the preparatory meeting. Life jackets to save people caught in floods, ydThey said that swimmers, boats and boats should be kept ready. The District Civil Supplies Officer has been ordered to keep all kinds of essential items in stock until the next four months i.e. until the month of October.

He said that sectoral and zonal officers will be appointed to monitor the flood control measures. The Panchayat Raj and Electricity Department officials should pre-emptively inspect flooded villages without power interruptionSaid. He said that protective measures should be taken in areas prone to flooding and ensure that there is no power interruption. Roads and Buildings Department officials have been advised to set up helipads to accommodate the use of helicopter services for emergency services. He said that sets should be made available for use of mobile sets for emergency services. Flood information from above Godavari is time to timeHe said that people should be alerted while knowing. He said that cooking staff should be kept ready to prepare food in the rehabilitation centers. He said that in addition to setting up a flood control room in Bhadrachalam sub collector's office to work 24 hours, control rooms should be set up at mandal and district level.



Difficulties for pregnant women during floods. Prepare a list in advance so as not to fallIt has been suggested to the officials of the medical department to take steps to include in the hospitals, ED calendar must be kept in every primary health care center and if ED calendar is not available in any primary health care center as part of the inspection, shock notice will be issued. TrainingHe ordered the officials of the medical department to organize it. They said that the streams and bends overflow during floods and people should barricade them without trying to cross. It is said that there is a possibility of danger to people as well as livestock due to crossing streams, vaccines related to venomous animals like snake and scorpion bites should be made available and if there is any loss of life due to lack of vaccine, strict action will be taken against the concerned authorities.He told the medical officials that he would take it.

He said that the list should be made available for using the services of the rescue teams of Singareni, KTPS, ITC, Navbharat and other organizations. Animal husbandry officials were directed to take up vaccination programs to prevent cattle from getting diseases during monsoon. He said that health protection measures should be taken by visiting the habitats of Guttikoya. Sanitation programs in flooded areasThey said that additional personnel should be appointed for maintenance and bleaching and sodium hypo chloride solution should be sprayed. Panchayat officials have been directed to take alternative measures to ensure that there is no problem in the supply of fresh water if the water bodies are flooded. The fresh water tanks in every village should be cleaned by the 21st of this month under the direction of the Panchayat Secretary and MPDO.Panchayat officials were ordered to verify. The Collector warned the officials that strict action will be taken against the officials concerned if there is any loss of life due to negligence in the performance of duty.

Bhadrachalam ASP Pankaj Paritosh, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Vidya Chandana, Bhadrachalam RDO Damodar Rao, officials of all departments and others participated in this meeting.