Karimnagar: Use of drones prohibited till April 30: CP Subbarayadu

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayuduon Saturday in a statement said that the use of paragliders, remote control drones and remote control microlight air craft has been banned due to security reasons in Karimnagar Commissionerate till April 30. He said that the above mentioned technical devices are being used during wedding, auspicious events and various events in recent times. The use of these technical devices has been banned due to the possibility of using them by terrorists and anti-social forces.





If anyone wants to use it, they have to take the permission of the concerned police. Instructions have been issued to the concerned police officers to this extent. Legal action under Section 188 of the IPC will be taken against those who violate the rules, the CP said. Subbarayudu said that legal action will be taken against those who disturb the law and order within the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate. The rules and regulations are being implemented to maintenance law and order.





He said that meetings and processions should not be held without the permission of the concerned ACPs. One should not roam around wearing deadly weapons or items that are likely to injure others. Public should not be assembled on roads and other public places. Music, songs and speeches are not to be played in the mentioned areas. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasali against those who commit acts of disturbance of law and order, the CP noted.