UTF demands push for edu reforms

Nagar Kurnool: TS UTF District President R Krishna has urged the government to take immediate action for development of government schools, welfare of teachers, and strengthening supervision in the education sector.

Speaking at the TS UTF district office meeting held on Sunday, he emphasised the need for the government to make clear decisions on issues such as filling vacant supervisory positions, expediting the “Mana Ooru - Mana Badi” scheme, increasing midday meal funds, and clearing pending teacher bills. He demanded the immediate recruitment of 33 DEOs, 119 Deputy EOs, and MEOs across the state. He also called for the completion of pending infrastructure projects so that schools are fully equipped before the start of the next academic year. Considering the rise in essential commodity prices, he stressed the need for increased funding for the midday meal scheme. Additionally, he urged the government to clear pending DA arrears, implement the PRC report, and resolve pension-related financial issues.

With the growing number of students, he suggested expanding schools by adding more classrooms and recruiting additional teachers to improve educational standards. The meeting was attended by TS UTF District

General Secretary Dr. M. Sridhar Sharma, Vice President C. Tirupathayya, State Committee members M. Ramulu and K. Shankar, former President P. Waheed Khan, State Councilor M. Kurumayya, and others.