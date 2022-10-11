UTF pays homage to Narayana

Khammam: The district unit of UTF paid homage ot its former State secretary Nagati Narayana (65) on his sudden death on Monday. Narayan died in Hyderabad on Monday morning. His body was shifted to district UTF office so that the union leaders and friends could pay respect to the leader.

Narayana was the resident of Pedda Beerapalli village under Bonakal mandal in the district. UTF district president Naga Malleswara Rao, Nageswara Rao paid homage by offering flowers to the dead body of Narayana.

They recalled the services and achievements of Narayana when he was the State secretary of the union in the united AP. He said his last rights would be conducted on Tuesday in his native place in Bonakal mandal. CPM district unit also paid homage to Narayana.

Stating that Narayana was a good leader, CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao Said that he had started his career as UTF district secretary and was elected as the State secretary in the united AP.