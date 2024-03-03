Utilise the Integrated Veg and non veg market.public urge the government

The public in the Ieeja Municipality are urged the government to bring the Integrated Veg and non veg market into the utilisation.

The construction of the veg and non veg integrated market was started in2021 in the BRS government and was completed in 2023 and inaugurated by then Agriculture and marketing minister Niranjan Reddy a few weeks before the Genaral assembly elections.

Due to the negligence of the Ieeja Municipal officials the process of tenders yet to be completed.

The sellers of fish,motton , chicken and vegetables and other daily commodities are selling on the main road.Due to the trade of the above said the traffic problems are raised as the passengers are getting hesitated by the traffic jams .

Most of the accidents have been occurred due to the dogs ,some people have lost their lives ,some got injured.

Hence the public urged the government and public representatives to ensure the initiatives to open the newly constructed integrated veg and non veg market by allotting the shops for the street vendors through open auctions.

The Ieeja public have been urged the district Collector BM Santhosh to take appropriate measures to ensure the public safety and security of their lives from the mishaps by opening the integrated veg and non veg market which was built with 2 crore rupees of public money.









