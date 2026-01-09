Uttam bats for grain storage silo system to cut post-harvest losses

Hyderabad: Ina significant move to bolster food security and eliminate agricultural wastage, the Telangana government is set to establish a state-of-the-art scientific grain storage silo system across the state. The proposal was discussed on Thursday during a high-level review meeting chaired by Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy at his secretariat chambers.

The ambitious project aims to create an initial storage capacity of 20 lakh tonnes. “The primary objective is to prevent post-harvest losses, which have long plagued our farmers and the supply chain,” the Minister stated. He emphasised that these cylindrical steel structures are specifically designed to address the challenges of the state’s high rice production currently the highest in the country while also catering to maize and soybeans.

Reddy explained that the mechanised setup will include integrated cleaners and dryers, allowing for scientific storage for up to two years without manual intervention. This system is expected to solve the recurring issue of grain spoilage caused by high moisture levels. Currently, paddy is sent directly to rice mills, where inadequate storage often leads to delays and degradation. The new silos will ensure moisture removal and long-term preservation, ultimately securing better market prices for aged rice.

On the economic front, the Minister highlighted the potential for rapid returns on investment. He revealed that the state currently incurs annual losses of approximately Rs 5,000 crore due to grain spoilage, theft within the milling system, and issues with defaulting millers.

“By preventing these inefficiencies, the entire project cost is expected to be recovered within just one year,” Reddy affirmed, noting that silos have a projected lifespan of 20 years.

The meeting, which included Stephen Ravindra, Managing Director of Civil Supplies, and officials from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), concluded with a consensus to prioritise modern silos over conventional godowns. This initiative is expected to position Telangana as a national role model in sustainable agricultural infrastructure.