Uttam directs officials to survey Medigadda barrage for repairs

Hyderabad: The State irrigation authorities have initiated a survey of the Medigadda barrage, which has incurred damage, for repair purposes. Following State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy's directive to the irrigation department to execute the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) interim report on the barrage, a team of officials promptly inspected the barrage site. They assessed the local conditions to address the repair needs of the damaged piers of the barrage.

Accompanied by representatives from L&T Company, the irrigation officials conducted the inspection. Sources indicate that the repair works will be undertaken prior to the onset of the monsoon season, aiming to finish before the river Godavari receives water from the catchment areas in Maharashtra.

During the upcoming Kharif season, the primary hurdle for the government lies in ensuring irrigation water supply to farmers in the Godavari delta. The Kaleshwaram lift scheme stands as the sole lifeline capable of facilitating irrigation across a significant expanse of agricultural land.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already scheduled a visit to Medigadda prior to the commencement of the works. His objective is to assess the ground reality firsthand and make informed decisions accordingly.