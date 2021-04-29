Uttam Kumar Reddy demands govt. to include corona treatment in AarogyaSri

TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the state government to include coronavirus treatment in the AarogyaSri scheme.



In a video message shared on his Twitter handle, Uttam Kumar Reddy thanked all the people who prayed for his wellness. "I will be out of the hospital in 2 or 3 days. Deeply pained that lakhs of my brothers and sisters suffering from coronavirus have been abandoned & rendered helpless due to the apathy of the government," he said.





He also thanked doctors, nurses, frontline health & sanitation workers who have been working in grueling conditions to save the lives of coronavirus patients.

Uttam Kumar also said that the Congress workers and leaders who are tirelessly helping patients and their families.





It is known that Uttam Kumar Reddy tested positive for the coronavirus four days ago and has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital.