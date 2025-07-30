Uttam opens crest gates to release flood water from brimming N’Sagar

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar witnessed the first release of flood water after 18 years. State Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy opened crest gates and released water from Sagar on Tuesday.

Uttam led the ceremonial opening of the crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, following heavy inflows from upstream. The project turned into a filled reservoir after continuous rainfall, prompting the first release of floodwater in July after 18 years.

Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Adluri Laxman Kumar, accompanied by local MLAs and senior irrigation officials offered special prayers to Krishnamma before opening the gates. Initially, gates 13 and 14 were lifted, followed by eight more gates raised to a height of 8 feet. In total, 14 gates were opened to a height of 5 feet, discharging 78,060 cusecs of water. Later, 68,000 cusecs were released additionally through the raised gates.

As of Tuesday, the water level at Nagarjuna Sagar stood at 587.20 feet, just short of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 feet, with a storage of 305.62 tmcft against a full capacity of 312.04 tmcft. The inflow was recorded at 2,28,900 cusecs, while outflow reached 1,18,790 cusecs.

Authorities have issued alerts to people in downstream and low-lying areas, advising caution and restricting entry into flood-prone zones. The situation is under constant monitoring.

Uttam Kumar Reddy described the event as deeply symbolic. “This is not just a dam, but a modern temple of irrigation. It reflects the vision of our national leaders and the hopes of lakhs of farmers. It’s a proud moment to open these gates and witness Krishnamma in her full glory,” he said.

He recalled that the foundation stone for Nagarjuna Sagar was laid by India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 10 December 1955, and the project was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1967. The crest gates were completed in 1974, and the project celebrated its golden jubilee in 2005.

“The Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is a testimony to India’s engineering excellence and agricultural foresight. It irrigates a total of 22.12 lakh acres, including 6.30 lakh acres in Telangana and 4.08 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.