Uttam ropes in 100 engineers ahead of Palamuru Assembly showdown

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy has roped in around 100 irrigation engineers to prepare a detailed report on the irrigation sector and the Palamuru lift project works, covering both the BRS regime and the Congress government’s efforts to complete pending projects.

Ahead of his PowerPoint presentation on irrigation in the Assembly on January 2 and 3, the minister has been holding a series of meetings with officials, including engineers of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift project, inter-state water dispute wing officials, and project design engineers.

Uttam has asked the top engineers of the Palamuru project to remain in Hyderabad until the Assembly debate concludes. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department is making special arrangements to provide all necessary documents and evidence to counter the opposition parties during the discussion.

Sources said Uttam will also seek suggestions from Congress leaders and MLAs while finalising his presentation on Palamuru on Thursday, a day before the scheduled Assembly session. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to attend the meeting with party leaders to offer inputs and fine-tune the presentation to effectively counter the opposition in the House.