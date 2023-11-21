Uttam sees ground slipping under his feet in Huzurnagar

Majority of the Congress local leaders have already joined the BRS and the local cadres are unhappy for their services not being recognised by party



Hyderabad: Former TPCC president and senior Congress senior leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy is struggling in Huzurnagar assembly constituency where the leader maintained a strong political hold till the 2018 assembly elections. Weak leadership at ground level and group politics in the party was a big worrying factor for Uttam to win in the ensuing Assembly election.

Leaders said that the majority of the Congress local leaders have already joined the BRS and the local cadre was unhappy for not recognizing their services to the party for years. After the BRS won the by-election held in 2019 soon after Uttam got elected an MP from Nalgonda Parliament Constituency, the ruling party MLA S Saidi Reddy poached all the congress leaders and emerged as a strong political force in Huzurnagar assembly segment.

The leaders who were in the Congress were struggling hard to continue in the party as they were not taken care of by the leadership even during the crisis. Many leaders expressed their unwillingness to serve the party since they were not recognized in the Congress regime between 204 and 2014.

The other major factor to declining Uttam popularity in the Assembly segment was the voters were inclined to support the BRS MLA who was always at their doorsteps to address their grievances . Since the assembly segment was recognized as the rural assembly constituency , the majority of the voters were the beneficiaries of the KCR government’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, free power supply, shadi Mubakar , kalian Laxmi , Dalit Bandhu etc. The beneficiaries were staying away to support the Congress.

Voters said that BRS has brought a big change in their lives in just a 10 year period when compared to congress regime before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Roads have been developed, medical infrastructure was improved , education facilities and drinking water supply also provided round the clock.

Analysts say that it is not a cake walk for Uttam to win the election from Huzurnagar from where he was elected twice. Factional politics in the party and the development of the assembly segment under BRS rule will play a spoilsport to the victory of senior Congress leaders . BRS candidate S Saidi Reddy’s fast political moves to weaken the Congress was also drawing positive results during the election period.