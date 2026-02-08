Uttam slams BRS, BJP for neglect of Telangana

Nizamabad: Irrigationand Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP-led Central government of betraying Telangana. He charged that even the promises made under the Telangana Reorganisation Act remain unfulfilled, highlighting a massive gap between the BJP’s words and actions on fund allocation. Speaking during the municipal poll campaign in Nizamabad on Saturday, he noted that Telangana has received no significant Central funding for key sectors, resulting in little tangible development. Along with SC, ST Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Reddy addressed large crowds in street-corner meetings across Korutla, Metpally, Bheemgal, and Armoor municipalities.

He asserted that strong winds are blowing in favour of the Congress party, with surveys predicting a clean sweep in the upcoming municipal polls. The positive response from voters, he said, indicates the end of opposition dominance even in urban local bodies long considered their strongholds. Reddy declared that Congress is set to capture all 33 divisions in Korutla Municipality, which was established in 1988 but neglected under the previous BRS regime. Similar outcomes are expected in Metpally and other municipalities within the Nizamabad Lok Sabha limits, reflecting consolidated Congress support in both urban and rural areas.

He urged voters to back the Congress “chethi gurthu” (hand symbol), warning that votes for BRS or BJP would go to waste.

In high-energy rallies blending Telugu, Urdu, and Hindi appeals, Reddy highlighted landmark welfare schemes introduced since December 2023, such as free RTC bus travel for women and up to 200 units of free electricity per household. Addressing the minority community directly, he thundered, “Congress Sarkar Aapke Saath Hai” (The Congress government is with you), reaffirming the party’s commitment from Rahul Gandhi down to local leaders like Juvvadi Narsing Rao. The crowds roared in affirmation when he asked about the free fine rice scheme, a unique initiative of the state Congress government.

Drawing from statewide tours, including Nalgonda district, and fresh survey data, Reddy predicted near-100% victories for Congress across Telangana’s 116 municipalities and seven corporations. He emphasized that the party has emerged far stronger, with its support base solidified in urban pockets and rural regions alike.