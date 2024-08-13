Uttam to attend crucial party meet in Delhi

Hyderabad: Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be attending the crucial party meeting in Delhi, where the party’s key leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending.

The meeting being attended by PCC presidents, in-charges, and AICC secretaries will discuss important political and organisational issues. Uttam will be representing Telangana, as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is continuing his foreign tour. Some of the State chiefs have already reached the national capital, including Y S Sharmila.