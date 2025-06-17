Uttam urges Centre to bin AP’s proposal for ToR for Polavaram

Hyderabad: State Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging the ministry to reject the proposal for Terms of Reference (ToR) sought by Andhra Pradesh for the modified Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP).

The minister alleged that the AP government’s actions represent consistent violations of environmental clearances and tribunal allocations, calling them detrimental to riparian interests and legally untenable.

In his letter on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that Andhra Pradesh has carried out massive deviations in both the Krishna and Godavari basins by enlarging the scope of several components of the PIP, in violation of the permissions accorded by the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award (GWDTA) and the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

He recalled that the Polavaram project originally received Environmental Clearance from MoEF under letter No. J-12011/74/2005-IA-1 dated October 25, 2005. However, the Andhra Pradesh government later implemented extensive changes without obtaining fresh clearance, prompting the Ministry to issue a ‘Stop Work Order’ on February 8, 2011. Although the order was issued due to the unapproved changes in the project’s scope, it was kept in abeyance and has been repeatedly extended, most recently until July 2, 2026. This allowed the works to continue despite objections raised not only by Telangana but also by Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Minister further pointed out that the Polavaram project, after being granted “National Project” status by the Government of India, continues to receive reimbursement of expenditures, but only for components that were approved under the original scope. “Yet the AP government has proceeded with major infrastructural modifications,” he wrote.

Uttam Kumar Reddy referred to the Supreme Court’s order dated September 6, 2022, which clearly observed that “there are some technically reports available but more may be required depending on the expansion of the project. Similarly, the issue of the environmental clearances would also have to be addressed.”

The Court had also suggested that the Minister of Jal Shakti and MoEF&CC play a pioneering role by convening a meeting of all stakeholders to resolve the contentious issues.

In his communication, the Minister warned that AP has gone far beyond the approved project parameters. “The connectivity to draw water from the head sluice of the Polavaram Right Main Canal (PIPRMC) is now being designed for 40,000 cusecs, while the original design was for 20,000 cusecs. Twin tunnels, each with a discharge capacity of 20,000 cusecs, are under execution, and the infrastructure at the headworks has already been created accordingly,” he pointed out.

The Minister strongly urged the ministry not to undertake any appraisal of the Andhra Pradesh government’s project proposal in the forthcoming meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC). “In view of all the above, especially in the interest of justice, it is requested to not to undertake any appraisal of this project proposal and outrightly reject the grant of ToR in the upcoming meeting of EAC,” he concluded.