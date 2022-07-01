Uttam warns mass public agitation against excesses by TS Police 

Hyderabad/Huzurnagar: Nalgonda MP & former TPCC President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged the Telangana Police was resorting to excesses against journalists, Congress leaders and workers and other social activists to shield corrupt TRS leaders.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after making a representation in a Huzurnagar Police Station in the case of a local journalist who was brutally attacked by TRS 'goondas' for exposing corruption by a local TRS MLA and his henchmen. He also sought action against the ruling party 'goondas' who attacked a dissident TRS leader who approached the court seeking an enquiry into allegations of corruption. However, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that instead of taking action against the TRS-backed 'goondas', some police officials are harassing the local journalist.

"There have been several cases of assaults in Huzurnagar wherein the local police behaved in a partisan way. The TRS-backed 'goondas' have been given a free hand to attack and intimidate anyone who exposes their corruption and other illegal activities. There are several instances wherein the officials, up to the rank of District Collector and Superintendent of Police acted in a partisan manner. The police officials must stop behaving in a partisan and biased manner in favour of ruling TRS leaders," he cautioned while adding that he would demand in the Parliament that the next elections in Telangana should be held under the President's Rule as several top officials were openly supporting the TRS while using excesses to suppress any kind of opposition.

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the residence of journalist Y. Saidulu Goud who was assaulted by the TRS men for exposing corruption by the TRS MLA. They also threatened to kill him if he continues to expose any more activities of local TRS MLA and other leaders.

He also called upon the dissident TRS leader Mohan Rao who filed cases in the court to expose the corruption of the District Administration and local TRS MLA. To silence Mohan Rao and force and also to force him to withdraw the case, some TRS goondas brutally attacked. Instead of taking action against the accused persons, the local police allegedly intimidated Mohan Rao. He said local journalists were being threatened or attacked by TRS MLA and his henchmen.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also condemned the lack of action in the case of a TRS leader forging the signature of the Huzurnagar Municipal Commissioner to encroach upon a property owned by a private individual.

"I met the injured journalist and dissident TRS leader to extend my support. I also met the police officials concerned seeking immediate action against those involved in the attack. I also caution them against behaving in a partisan manner," he informed.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the incidents of TRS leaders attacking or intimidating journalists and Congress leaders to shield their corruption and illegal activities have become rampant across Telangana State. "The Congress party will no longer tolerate the police excesses and TRS attacks on our leaders and workers. We will launch a massive public agitation to expose the unholy nexus between the TRS, its Goondas and the Telangana Police," he said.

He said that the common people got vexed with the TRS rule which only gave corrupt administration and failed governance. He said people were ready to vote out TRS and bring back the Congress party to power in Telangana in the next elections, he said.