V Hanumanth Rao clarifies on his stand over CM candidate

Hyderabad: There is currently a discussion going on across the state as to who will be the leader who will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana after Congress party’s massive victory in the assembly election. There is a serious debate on the CM candidate in the party as well. Discussions are going on in the party to decide the CM candidate. Congress party senior leader V Hanumantha Rao made sensational comments on this matter. He clarified that Revanth Reddy is the right candidate for Telangana Chief Minister.

VH stated that Revanth Reddy worked so hard to bring the Congress party to power. He reminded that he campaigned in 80 constituencies. He explained that he will support Revanth Reddy. Meanwhile, the person elected as the CLP leader will assume the post of Chief Minister.

Against this backdrop, Congress MLAs met at Hotel Ella in Hyderabad on Monday morning. It is reported that a unanimous resolution will be passed in the CLP meeting. It seems that a resolution will be passed to approve the decision of the party high command.