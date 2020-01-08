V Hanumantha Rao to approach court to register case against RSS chief

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao met officials of LB Nagar police station on Tuesday and sought clarification on the status of his complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his communal comments.

He asked the cops as to why they did not register a case against the RSS chief so far even after one week of lodging a complaint against him.

The police official replied to the Congress leader that they have already took opinion of legal experts in which they stated that there was not a single point to register a case against the RSS chief and they did not register any case on his complaint.

Hanumantha Rao later told media that he would approach the court on the issue.