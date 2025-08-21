V-P Election: We will back party that provides 2 LMT urea to state, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress leaders were black marketing urea, creating shortage in the market. The BRS leader said that their party would support the vice presidential candidate of whichever party brings 2 lakh metric tonnes of the fertilizer in the state.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence in Nandinagar, Rama Rao alleged that fertilizer stocks were being diverted and sold in the black market by Congress leaders, while lakhs of farmers were forced to queue up for hours across the State. “For the first time in Telangana’s history, women farmers are spending nights outside depots, farmers are leaving shoes and Aadhaar cards in queues to save their place, and in some cases even facing police cases for demanding fertilizer. This humiliation never happened in KCR’s 10-year rule,” he said.

The BRS leader demanded that the State government release a White Paper detailing the quantum of fertilizer supplied by the Centre, stock position in warehouses, actual distribution to farmers, and quantities diverted or missing. He also urged the Centre to order a comprehensive investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Replying to a question on the support to vice president candidate, Rao declared that BRS would extend support only to the party that ensures supply of 2 lakh metric tonnes of urea before September 9. “No alliance has approached us yet. But our decision will be taken solely in the interest of Telangana farmers. If the Congress CM nominates a candidate, we will oppose without hesitation,” he said. KTR reiterated that BRS was not aligned with NDA or INDI blocs. “We are an independent party. We have no bosses in Delhi. The people of Telangana are our only bosses,” he said.

KTR also accused the Congress of hypocrisy on social justice, pointing out that despite claiming affection for BCs, the party had not nominated a BC leader for the Vice Presidential post. “If they were serious, they could have fielded intellectuals like Kancha Ilaiah or any eminent BC leader,” he remarked.

The BRS working president slammed both Congress and BJP for failing Telangana. “With eight Congress MPs and eight BJP MPs, Telangana has gained nothing. 8+8 has only meant zero benefit for our State,” he said. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent on the fertilizer crisis despite his “Rythu Declaration” promises. “Rahul has not uttered a single word in Parliament while Telangana farmers are in distress. This exposes his double standards,” KTR said.

Revanth Reddy’s government, he added, had failed on every front including loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, free power, procurement, bonus, crop insurance, and now fertilizer. “Over 600 farmers have already committed suicide under this regime. Revanth visited Delhi 51 times but could not bring even 51 bags of urea for Telangana,” he remarked.

Warning of an agitation if the crisis continues, KTR said BRS would soon announce a statewide protest programme from village to state level. “Farmers should not lose hope. BRS will fight until this crisis is resolved. We will not allow the Congress government to ruin Telangana’s farming progress,” he declared. Responding to the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign, Rao said that everyone had the right to do business anywhere in the country. He recalled that during 2014 the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said people who live in the state were children of Telangana. However, he said that those living here should also ensure they are humble towards the people here.