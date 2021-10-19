Vacate footpaths, make way for pedestrians at Nalgonda: Cops

Nalgonda: Traffic police are paying special attention to curb traffic menace in Nalgonda, which is increasing with each day and in this connection, they are creating awareness among petty vendors and shopowners on the problems raised due to footpath businesses in the town.

As part of educating roadside petty vendors, local traffic CI Cheerla Srinivas and his team met the vendors, who are doing business by occupying footpaths in Prakasam Bazar in the town and urged their cooperation in curbing traffic issues.

cops advised them to vacate the occupied foot paths to make way to pedestrians, explaining that accidents are taking place as the pedestrians are forced to walk on the road as the footpaths were occupied by shops owners and petty vendors.

Traffic SI Jayanandam, ASI Narsi Reddy and others were present on the occasion.