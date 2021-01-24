Vaccine does not eliminate risk of corona transmission: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continuous monitoring of corona vaccine with the personal interest in the people of our country.

The Minister said addressing media here on Saturday after flagging off awareness programme and campaign vehicles at the Central Government Offices Complex (CGO Towers) in Kavadiguda.

He said the vaccine does not eliminate the risk of corona transmission and stressed asking people need to be vigilant and take proper precautions until everyone is vaccinated.

Kishan Reddy urged people not to believe in rumors and false news being spread about the corona vaccine. It is necessary to dispel the myths and this would be possible only by constantly presenting the facts about the vaccine to the public with the help of media friends.

He said "3 crore frontline workers have been vaccinated in the first phase of the corona vaccine. After a review, second phase of vaccination will be provided to 30 crore people," said Reddy. He said Netaji's Jayanti would be celebrated by the Central government as 'Parakrama Diwas' throughout the year, 2021. On the occasion of the Republic Day of India, Union Minister Kishan Reddy will inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi, and Ek Bharath Shreshta Bharath as well as various programmes conducted by the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Minister said that the government is ready to set up a National Center for Communicable Disease in Telangana.

He said that the awareness campaign will continue from January 23 to 29, on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and use of corona vaccine will be carried out on mobile vans in 8 selected districts of Telangana - Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Karimnagar.