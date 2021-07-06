Vaccine doubters in Telangana waiting for nasal drops

Hyderabad: Vaccination in Telangana is in full swing. More than 1.16 crore of the total population has been given the jabs. The State government is keen to vaccinate all eligible persons. People, especially aged above 18, are responding to the drive positively.



However, most people are not coming forward to take the jabs due to various reasons. They are waiting for the nasal vaccine to introduced be introduced by City-based Bharath Biotech, which has been announced and its trials have also been conducted. However, the company has not revealed any date for the launch.

According to information, the phase one trials of the nasal vaccine is on. May 8 is the deadline for it. Speaking at various platforms, B B Managing Director Dr Krshna Ella said that if regulators help, it will the first to develop the nasal vaccine. "We are in competition with countries like the US and China". Global authorities, like the WHO, are convinced that the vaccine given in the nose is the second-generation dose".

Elaborating functioning of nasal vaccine, he stated that "it is just four drops, like Polio (2), in each nostril. It can prevent infection. Only one dose can block and stop the transmission of Covid. Injectable vaccine only protects lower lungs, and can't work on upper lungs and nose, while the nasal vaccine will go through all organs and protects each one thoroughly."

Officials of the Health department hope that the nasal vaccine might be available in August this year and that it will be very helpful to prevent Covid. Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Srinivas Rao, Director of Public health, said: "Waiting for nasal vaccine is not correct; it may take time to be introduced; it is not sure that it will be supplied to the State on a priority basis as the Union government has power to purchase and distribute. It has a prolonged process to get the vaccine."

"People waiting for a particular vaccine can get the dose late according to their need. To march over others, they should come forward during the on-going drive without any hesitation. They can later take the nasal vaccine", he added.

However, people who are yet to be vaccinated, have expressed their. They question what is wrong in waiting for the nasal vaccine. "Can't we take the vaccine we wish to have? We will wait and take the jab as per our wish."