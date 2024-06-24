Live
Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra appointed BRS Dy Parliamentary leader
The BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra has been elected as deputy leader of the Parliamentary party and Divaakonda Damodar Rao was appointed as the whip of the Parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha on Sunday.
The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, wrote a letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretary on Sunday, according to a press release.
