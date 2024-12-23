Vaktha helping transform individuals as leaders

Hyderabad: The participants at the 127th batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on Sunday expressed that two-day programme had helped them build self-confidence to face and speak confidently to audiences.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the training experience was very informative and this two-day programme has helped laypersons to transform themselves into orators and help them to gain self-confidence to face the larger crowd. They also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy, who helped them to overcome stage fear and boost their morale.

Vijay Shankar from Hyderabad said, “I was in a dilemma how two days would be sufficient to learn such skills. But after attending this programme, in just two days I gained confidence to face and speak to large number of people. If I am given a chance then I would love to attend the training programme once again.”

K Nirmala, another participant from Guntur, said, “This two-day training programme has helped me to grasp many techniques of skill development. I could effortlessly communicate with other participants and have learned many new things from them.”

K Narsimha from Nalgonda said, “Earlier, whenever my name used to be announced to come up to stage and speak, I always used to make excuses. But after attending the programme over these two days, I can confidently face audiences and the learning experience was very transformative. I thank Bal Reddy sir for the Vaktha programme.”

For taking part in the 128th batch of Vaktha, those interested may contact 9704830484.