Vaktha training, a lifetime experience, say participants

Hyderabad: The participants of Vaktha, a two-day training session on public speaking, described their experience as a turning point in their lives. While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they termed the training as a lifetime experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers.

A 105th batch of the training found the tips provided by experts significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience. The training programme jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on August 13 and 14 inspired scores of aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen.

They felt a complete change in their attit ude and body language within two days of training. They asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

The Director (Training), Kapil Group and the faculty of the programme D Bal Reddy said that public speaking is a skill, which can only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the dos and don'ts of oratory. He explained the participants on how a good speaker controls the mood of the audience. The session on influencer, inspired the participants to become good communicators who played a great role while influencing people with his or her attitude.

Bal Reddy also presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all the participants. Later, the participants also felicitated Bal Reddy and thanked him for organising the training programme.

While providing their feedback, the participants felt that this well-organised programme. M Venkat Reddy from Khammam felt that he would have no qualms in holding mike, as he felt much confident after attending Vaktha.

K Shashikanth from hyderabad found the training programme packaged well to suit the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences. D Sheshagiri, vowed to practice the tips provided during the two-day training session. He felt that the programme provided him a much-needed boost to the morale and hoped that would bring in a great deal of change in his life. The 106th batch of Vaktha will be held on September 1, second Saturday and Sunday. For further information, interested ones can contact 77299-85177.