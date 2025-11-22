Vande Mataram united everyone during freedom struggle: Verabelli

Mancherial: BJPState Vice President Raghunath Verabelli joined school students, teachers, traders, and residents in a collective singing of Vande Mataram at Gandhi Chowk in Luxettipet town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghunath said that Vande Mataram was the song that brought people together during the freedom movement.

He recalled that the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, ignited the spirit of struggle among the masses. He added that this was also a time to remember all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, and it is because of their sacrifices that India attained independence.

Under the leadership of Bellampalli Town President Dara Kalyani, a collective singing of the Vande Mataram song was organized at the Main Bazaar.