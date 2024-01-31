‘Vastunna Mee Kosam’ : To win all 17 LS seats, says Revanth

Revanth Reddy, Vastunna Mee Kosam, Congress, Kaleshwaram project, Rahul Gandhi, Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would blow the poll bugle with ‘Vastunna Mee Kosam’ programme in Indervelly on February 2 seeking people’s support to win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing general elections.

He said he would explain to the people what the Congress government had done since it came to power with regard to the implementation of the promises it had made and the action it had taken on scams like the Kaleshwaram project. Addressing a press conference, Reddy said the Congress party was working with a target to win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as it is most crucial to make Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

The CM said it is necessary to defeat the BJP government at the Centre. He said during 10 years of Modi government a loan burden of Rs 100 lakh crore has been imposed on the people of the country. Modi once again aims to win the elections for the third consecutive term by creating hostility among different groups. He said though Manipur was burning, he did not visit while Rahul Gandhi took up Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This would be explained during the Congress campaign to the people, he added.

Similarly, Reddy said the party will also explain how the previous BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao had pushed the state into debt-trap of Rs 7 lakh crore.

When asked about the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, the TPCC chief said the PEC (Pradesh Election Committee) would be accepting the applications from aspirants till February 3. The visiting Screening Committee of AICC will scrutinise the applications, short list the names and send it to the AICC for approval.

Those who apply under the general category will have to pay Rs 50,000 along with application and Rs 25,000 for those under SC, ST and physically handicapped.



When asked about the recent comments made by former ministers KTR and Harish Rao, Reddy said the BJP and BRS were two sides of the same coin and there was no point in reacting to what “Billa and Ranga” say. They never dare to criticise the BJP but keep crying over the Congress, he added.