Live
- BGT 2024-25: I was so pumped up when Virat Kohli got his 81st hundred, says Nitish Kumar Reddy
- Students Must Be Provided with Quality Meals - DEO Ramesh Kumar
- Vattem Pump Motors Dry Run Successfully Completed
- PKL: Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddhas put on a fantastic performance in thrilling tie
- Travel trade associations hail Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024
- CAT directs Delhi Police to induct candidate acquitted in false cases as Constable
- Meghalaya CM launches campaign to increase aesthetic appeal of cities
- Eknath Shinde faces challenge to adjust to Dy CM’s role after projecting himself as common man’s CM
- CJI competent to receive complaints against SC judges and CJs of High Courts: Centre
- Can You Lose Weight Without Working Out Like Himanshi Khurana? Experts Weigh In
Just In
Vattem Pump Motors Dry Run Successfully Completed
The dry run of the Vattem pump motors at Vattem Venkataadri Reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project in Nagarkurnool district, was successfully conducted on Thursday.
Nagar Kurnool: The dry run of the Vattem pump motors at Vattem Venkataadri Reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project in Nagarkurnool district, was successfully conducted on Thursday. The trial was overseen by the Government Advisor for Irrigation, Penta Reddy, along with CE G. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, SE Satyanarayana, and EE Parthasarathy. The first pump motor was successfully made operational during the process.
Two months ago, heavy rains caused floodwater from the Sri Puram area auditor tunnel to inundate the Vattem pump house, submerging the motors. Following this, the state government took special initiatives to drain the floodwater and restore the motors to their original condition.
With the first motor fully operational, preparations are underway to make the remaining motors functional soon.