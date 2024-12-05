Vattem Pump Motors Dry Run Successfully Completed

Nagar Kurnool: The dry run of the Vattem pump motors at Vattem Venkataadri Reservoir, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project in Nagarkurnool district, was successfully conducted on Thursday. The trial was overseen by the Government Advisor for Irrigation, Penta Reddy, along with CE G. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, SE Satyanarayana, and EE Parthasarathy. The first pump motor was successfully made operational during the process.

Two months ago, heavy rains caused floodwater from the Sri Puram area auditor tunnel to inundate the Vattem pump house, submerging the motors. Following this, the state government took special initiatives to drain the floodwater and restore the motors to their original condition.

With the first motor fully operational, preparations are underway to make the remaining motors functional soon.





