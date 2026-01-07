VB-GRAM G Act provides roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047

Hyderabad: Dr G Narendra Kumar, Director General of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), said that the proposed Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-GRAM G Act provides a clear roadmap towards achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He was addressing journalists at the VARTALAP Media Workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Dr Narendra Kumar emphasised that by aligning Gram Panchayats with national development priorities, the VB-GRAM G Act will play a pivotal role in generating employment and promoting sustainable, inclusive rural development.

He dismissed concerns about a reduction in minimum wages, clarifying that wages will be fully safeguarded under the new framework. He further explained that the Act aims to strengthen rural infrastructure and ensure the provision of basic amenities at the village level, thereby significantly improving the quality of life in rural areas.

Highlighting institutional reforms, he noted that the Act strengthens decentralised planning and monitoring by formally involving all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Enhanced district-level oversight will ensure convergence, quality, and accountability. The framework also introduces rule-based normative allocations to States, improving predictability in fund flows while reinforcing cooperative federalism.

Dr Gopal Lal, Acting Director of NAARM, spoke on labour challenges, observing that despite India being the world’s most populous country, shortages of agricultural labour persist.

He said the new Act addresses this by facilitating the re-engagement of labour in agriculture and allied rural activities, thereby supporting rural livelihoods.

Deputy Director, PIB, Manas Krishna Kanth, underlined the importance of journalists in spreading accurate information. He said the workshop was specifically organised to curb misinformation surrounding the VB-GRAM G Act and urged media professionals to create greater public awareness about its objectives and benefits.

Adding perspective on policy continuity, Dr Jyothis Sathyapalan, Professor at NIRDPR, stressed that the VB-GRAM G Act is not a dilution of the earlier MGNREGA Act but rather a course correction aimed at better outcomes. He explained that the new Act builds upon the strengths of MGNREGA while addressing gaps to ensure more effective delivery of rural employment and development programmes.

The workshop witnessed active participation from journalists representing print and electronic media. Senior officials from NAARM, M&CO, PIB V Gayathri and other institutions were present.