VC Sajjanar acts promptly on Twitter plaint

Jagtial: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director V C Sajjanar, who ushered in many novel changes since taking charge of the post, on Thursday immediately responded to a complaint tweeted, along with a video, by a passenger travelling on the Jagtial-Yendapalli route in a hired RTC bus stating that the driver was driving recklessly while speaking on his mobile.

The MD tagged the complaint to the Jagtial depot manager asking him to take action. The DM responded stating that after conducting an inquiry the driver had been placed

under suspension for his negligent action, while disciplinary action would be taken against the conductor. He also stated that during training while explaining to the conductors several times the rules he had impressed upon them the need for bringing to the notice of higher-ups the conduct of the drivers. It is learnt that the violent content in the video has been deleted, as per the policy of Twitter.











