VC Sajjanar recalls his association with Gaddar

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Monday paid tributes to the mortal remains of popular singer Gaddar at LB Stadium and consoled the family members. On this occasion, he remembered his association with Gaddar. Sajjanar tweeted that he had met him a month ago.

Sajjanar said in a tweet that when Gaddar met him a month ago, he explained the importance of the public transport system and his connection with the bus. Gaddar said that he would write a song about the hardships of TSRTC employees and dedicate it to the organisation, but he was shocked to hear the news of Gaddar's death.

A legendary poet and social activist has been mourned. He praised Gaddar who made the people aware with his songs in the Telangana movement and remained in the hearts of the people as a public singer.

Sajjanar claimed that he had known Gaddar for a decade and had met him personally several times. He said that he used to share many things with him and he used to say what he had to say very boldly and softly. He reminded that the movement is not a fight against the government, but to protect the rights of the people. He said that Gaddar did not see the song as a business and brought out public problems through the song.

He said that Gaddar thought that it is possible to achieve rights through democracy, and in this context, he used the right to vote for the first time and became an example for many. Deepest condolences to Gaddar's family members and fans.