Vegetarianism need of the hour: Min Jagdish

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that vegetarian food contributes greatly to higher personality development. The minister, who was the chief guest at the event, flagged off the mega vegetarian rally organized by the Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement Suryapet - Pyramid Spiritual Trust Hyderabad at Jammigadda in Suryapet.

In his speech, he praised the efforts of the Pyramid Spiritual Society, under the leadership of Brahmarshi Patriji, to make India a non-violent country based on the principle of non-violence. He said that what society needs today is reform, not extermination. The minister said that vegetarianism increases life expectancy.

He said that vegetables contain the fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that the body needs in the required amounts. He also said that vegetarian food increases immunity and that vegetarians are slimmer than non-vegetarians because the fat percentage in vegetarian food is low.

“That is why if you get used to vegetarian food, you will lose weight,” he said. He also said that consuming more vegetables helps to control blood circulation and improve heart health. He said that vegetables are rich in iron and nutrients, which can help to prevent heart disease.

