Vehicle allowed in Kawwal Tiger Zone at night
Forest Minister Konda Surekha has given a green signal for night vehicle movement in the Tiger Zone under the Kawwal Sanctuary.
Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel said that vehicles are being stopped at the forest check post on the main road from Adilabad to Mancherial to Nirmal at night, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Seeing the problem faced by commuters at the check post, Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel met Forest Minister Konda Surekha in Hyderabad on Monday night and submitted a memorandum requesting that the orders issued by the Mancherial FDPT be cancelled and vehicles be allowed to ply at night. Minister Konda Surekha responded positively and ordered the PCCF to lift the restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am.
