Vehicle lifter held in Hyd, 11 two-wheelers recovered

Hyderabad: A vehicle thief involved in many cases was detained by the Hussainialam police on Wednesday. The police recovered 11 two-wheelers valued at Rs 3.50 lakh from him.

The arrested person identified as Mohammed Aslam Khan alias Aslam (21) of Babanagar in Rajendranagar moved around public places and identified vehicles parked for long hours.

"Using a master key, he used to unlock the vehicles and take it away. He later sold it to Gundappa and Zahed of Rajendranagar. During investigation of a vehicle theft case at Charminar bus stand, the local crime team identified and tracked him down. He was arrested and vehicles recovered," said Hussainalam Inspector G Naresh Kumar.

