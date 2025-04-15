Vemulawada Rajanna temple to be shut in June for facelift

Hyderabad: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada will be closed for the devotees from June as the government is set to start the temple renovation works. The Telangana government is taking up the ambitious project of complete remodelling of the temple on the lines of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta.

According to official sources, the government wants to tentatively start the temple renovation works any time during mid June. This would be finalised by the top level official in the Endowments Department. However, the devotees visiting the temple would not face difficulties as the authorities were making alternative arrangements. Sources said that there is a Bheemeswara Alayam near the temple and the darshan facility can be provided there while the temple gets renovated. With the summer vacations are starting now, the temple authorities expect an influx of devotees hence the temple would be open during the summer vacations. After the vacations, the temple would be closed for darshan, said official sources.

The Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple is one of the famous Shiva temples in Telangana State. This temple is also known as Dakshina Kashi and also as Hari Hara Kshetram for being two Vaishnava Temples in the main temple complex like Sri Ananta Padmanabha Swamy and Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Temple. There is a Dargah in the precincts of the temple as ample evidence for religious tolerance.

It may be mentioned here that when the Yadagirigutta temple was under construction, the authorities had provided darshan facility to the devotees at Balalayam. Prana Pratishtha was done for the moola virat roopa and Utsava Murthy of lord was placed in the temple, which was there for 70 month until the temple was inaugurated. During November 2024 the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation for the development of the temple with Rs 76 crore. The government plans to construct a new Dharmagundam (sacred bathing area), Annadana Satram with Rs 35.25 crore, and construction of pipe drain for sewage diversion. The temple development authority would be taking up land acquisition for road widening from temple to Moolavagu Bridge.

During a review meeting, the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha had called for the establishment of a Vedic school and the expansion of the Bilva Vanam, both envisioned to be constructed in a spiritually enriched setting at the temple site.