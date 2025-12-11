MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th Dec 2025

Reaching out to women voters with sops

This is further to your editorial “Reaching out to women pays at the listings” (THI Dec 10). Since the legislators’ commitment to empowerment of women is non-existent, many women were earlier not keen on exercising their franchise. However, in the last decade, the quiet movement to provide opportunities in education and employment has led to an increase in their turnout.

Knowing that a woman can influence the family as regards voting, political parties reach out to women by doling out financial benefits both in cash and kind. This has been creating a ripple effect as seen in the results of Bihar elections where women outnumbered men in many constituencies and helped turn the tide in favour of the party that provided the maximum benefits.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Give foundation laid by BRS its fair share of credit

It is indeed an achievement for the Telangana government that it managed to secure Rs 5.75 lakh crore investment during the Telangana Rising Global Summit. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set huge targets for the growth of the economy by 2034.

Amid this, one should give credit to the previous BRS government for having created infrastructure like Metro Rail Project and investments secured in software, pharma, defence, aerospace, emerging technologies, conceptualization of Biopharma hub and ₹60000 crore investment by Amazon AWS in data centres.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

TG indeed strikes gold

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s efforts have turned the Telangana Rising Global Summit into a major business platform, which is evidenced by the ₹5.75 lakh crore it has attracted in investments. The ‘TG Strikes Gold’ (THI Dec 10) is bang on. The ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document outlines the state’s goal to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation.

Major investments in data centers, renewable energy, and pharma projects, will put the State firmly on the global map. Hope the vision document helps uplift the downtrodden and marginalised, and open up jobs for Gen-Z, scripting.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

TG strikes gold, kudos to Revanth

It is heartening to note that the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit proved to be a resounding success. The fact that MoUs for ₹5.75 lakh crore were signed brighten the State’s economic growth prospects. However, I feel that there should be transparency while grounding all these MoUs. The Indian economy was liberalised by the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao.

This saw a major flow of FDIs. When NDA took over reigns in 2014, the Indian economy was the 10th largest in the world. Today it is at an enviable fourth and will become the third largest economy by 2027. If the MoUs signed at the Global Summit are realised in the days ahead, Telangana should make it to the league of the top five economically rich states in India.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada