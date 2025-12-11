Deer dies in road mishap

Visakhapatnam: A deer was killed in a road accident along the Yendada national highway on Wednesday morning after it suddenly ran onto the road from the nearby Kambalakonda forest area.

The deer was hit by a running bus and the animal died on the spot.

According to locals, deer frequently wander onto the highway from Kambalakonda, making the stretch prone to such incidents.

Several animals suffered serious injuries and some even in similar accidents over the years.

Following the incident, forest department officials reached the location to complete the necessary procedures.

Concerned authorities urge motorists to exercise caution while driving close to the forest zones, especially during early hours in the morning wherein the animal movement is high.