Vizag airport restores normalcy in a steady manner

Visakhapatnam: After a long spell of chaos following cancellations and delays, flight operations finally resumed to normalcy at Visakhapatnam Airport in a steady manner.

Post mass cancellations of IndiGo flights, the airport officials, airlines and stakeholders are working in tandem to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Currently, 62 flight movements were scheduled on December 10. Of them, 10 were cancelled and none of them were delayed beyond 30 minutes, registering a significant improvement in the recent past.

However, on December 5, 30 flights were cancelled, while 20 stood suspended on December 7.

From December 4 to 7, the Visakhapatnam Airport handled about 58 to 62 scheduled movements a day. But cancellations rose as high as 30 and delays beyond 30 minutes peaked on December 4.

Since December 8, cancellations have decreased from 16 to 14 and now to 10, while delays have fallen from 10 on December 9 to nil on December 10, demonstrating a strong recovery in operational reliability.

IndiGo, which operates the bulk of flights at Visakhapatnam with about 42 to 44 scheduled movements per day, experienced a majority of cancellations during the peak disruption phase but has since reduced cancellations from 30 on December 5 to 14 on December 8 and 9 and 10 on Wednesday.

Other airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, India One Air and Scoot have largely maintained their schedules with minimal or no cancellations except a few delays over the period.

Despite the temporary disruptions, Visakhapatnam Airport has consistently handled around 58–62 scheduled movements per day, reflecting the resilience of the airport and the strong demand for the city as a key aviation hub in the eastcoast. Dedicated helpdesks, real-time flight information and close coordination with airlines are in place to assist passengers, and travellers are encouraged to check with their airlines or the airport website/app for the latest updates before leaving for the airport.

With minimal cancellations and delays, Visakhapatnam Airport is working towards a complete restoration of normal flight operations.