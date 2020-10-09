Vemulawada: Suspend GO 131, allow free plot registration: Congress

Vemulawada: Local Congress leaders demanded that the State government must suspend GO 131 issued by it under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and to do plot/land registrations free of cost.



Congress district president Nagula Satyanarayana and Vemulawada constituency in-charge Adi Srinivas along with other leaders and party workers staged rasta roko in front of the Tahsildar's office of Vemulawada rural and urban and later submitted a representation to the Tahsildars in Sircilla on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana and Srinivas assured the people not to worry and promised that Congress, after forming government, will suspend the new LRS introduced by the TRS government unconditionally. When Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy approached the High Court regarding the suspension of LRS, the High Court asked the TRS government whether it is going to suspend the GO 131 or not. If it fails to do so, then the High Court is ready to take action and issue orders of suspension of GO 131. With this, people can understand how much burden the new LRS is going to put on them, they pointed out.

The Congress leaders said for regularisation of just 100 and 200 yard plots, people have to spend at least Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Many middleclass families purchased these plots for the sake of their daughters marriage, they even paid registration fees at that time and the money was added to the government's treasury. Then what is the need to bring the new LRS, they questioned.

The alleged that when the people are facing a lot of problems with widespread coronavirus, the TRS government introduced this LRS to loot money from common and middleclass families and to fill its treasury. The government by sanctioning Rs 5,000 in the name of Rythu Bandhu, now grabbing money back in the name of LRS. The government must suspend the GO 131 immediately and must allow the people for free registrations, they demanded.

Congress leaders Thangellapalli Ganesh, Kanikarapu Rakesh, OBC district unit president M Chandrashekar, Sagaram Venkata Swamy, Ch Ram Gopal and Shankaraiah were present along with others.