Vendors selling through loudspeakers create nuisance in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: Residents of several colonies feel disturbed with the amplified voices from the loud speakers used by the mobile vendors. According to some residents, these mobile autos have become a regular nuisance during the day. From morning to evening over a dozen autos can be seen entering into new colonies with a gap of every half-an-hour.



"They roam in the streets sometimes simultaneously and make it difficult for us, unmindful of the elderly and children in the houses. This is after they were allowed to hold weekly markets in the colonies and sell their goods and stuff all at a one place. While the apache autos itself produce enough sound to dazzle the surroundings, the loudspeakers atop the vehicles makes the people more disturbed," complained, Khaleel a resident of Kings Colony, Shastripuram under Rajendranagar.

"When weekly markets are being organised every week in the residential colonies to facilitate the people to buy all the essential commodities at one place, where is the need of mobile autos to roam each and every street to sell their stuff," questions Ravi Raj, a resident of Shivrampally.

GHMC as well as traffic police showing no concern over the nuisance created out of sound pollution such as use of loudspeakers by the mobile vendors. Ironically GHMC holds street vendors meeting every month along with officials of traffic police, law and order as well as the members of the vendors association in order to discuss the issues created out by the vendors. However, nothing fruitful has come out of these meetings as vendors became a regular nuisance for the citizens of the residential areas.

"These mobile auto vendors are least bothered about the residents especially the aged reposing in their beds. For them, it appears, nothing is more important than business. They entered the streets one after another with loudspeakers echoing the name and price of the commodities they offer to sell. We are not able to sleep peacefully", bemoaned Abida, elderly women from Shastripuram colony.

Affirming that the number of complaints is reaching from the residents against the nuisance of mobile vendors, the Corporator Shastripuram Mohammed Misbahuddin assured "I will discuss the issue with the authorities concerned and will take appropriate action to tackle the issue." Adding that traffic issue at approach road of Shastripuram should also be addressed. He said, vehicular movement also frequently being affected here. "To resolve the issue, traffic police should have to deploy a few of their personnel to check the congestion and see no traffic violation will take place, which is threatening the peaceful atmosphere of the residential areas."