Venkaiah Naidu calls for agricultural innovation for global leadership

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for agricultural innovation for global leadership.

He commended the Union Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its commitment to the agricultural sector through various farmer-centric schemes.

He was addressing the golden Jubilee celebrations of Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL) here.

Naidu highlighted the global recognition of India, emphasising the need for the country to become a 'Viswaguru'.

He praised NSL's Chairman and Managing Director Mandava Prabhakar Rao's approach to serve the nation and urged companies to invest in Research and Development (R&D) for sustainable growth.

Naidu said that the companies should work with passion, focusing on the betterment of the nation rather than mere profit generation. He expressed pride in India's progress, referencing its 32% contribution to the world's GDP and urged companies to uphold dignity in their success.

The former Vice President underscored the importance of cultural heritage, urging the younger generation to cherish and share the values passed down by their ancestors for true satisfaction and greater success in their lives.

Recognising NSL's pivotal role in India's green revolution, Naidu extended congratulations to all companies contributing to this transformative period. He stressed the significance of research in agriculture, specifically advocating for advancements in seed technology to enhance crop yield and farmer satisfaction.

Prabhakar Rao outlined the company's ambitious plans for expansion, aiming to reach farmers not only across different states in India but also globally. NSL, with 13 processing plants and 29 cold storage units in 10 states, boasts over 150 scientists dedicated to seed research. The company's seeds, distributed through an extensive network of 7,500 distributors and 20,000 retailers, play a vital role in supporting farmers across the country.

Rao announced NSL's commitment to outpace the international seed market's growth rate by setting an ambitious target of 20%. The company plans to release 33 new seeds in the next 12 months, including varieties in cotton, corn, hybrid paddy, and oil seeds.

NSL Founder Chairman Mandava Venkatramaiah Chowdary expressed his joy at witnessing his son's growth and the realisation of NSL's mission. He recounted the challenges faced by farmers in his childhood, particularly the lack of quality seeds leading to poor crop yields. This emotional experience motivated him to establish NSL with a sole focus on providing high-quality seeds to farmers. Chowdary expressed immense satisfaction in seeing the company fulfill its mission by serving farmers globally.