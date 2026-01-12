Venkaiah Naidu calls for preserving India’s cultural roots at Sankranti

Hyderabad: FormerVice-President Venkaiah Naidu has issued a passionate call for the preservation of Indian cultural traditions and values during the Sankranti celebrations held at the Swarna Bharathi Trust in Muchintal on Sunday. Addressing a large gathering, he urged citizens to uphold the essence of festivals that are fundamentally intertwined with nature, agriculture, and rural life.

Venkaiah Naidu highlighted that Sankranti is far more than a harvest festival; it serves as a celebration of gratitude towards farmers, cattle, and the environment. He remarked that these festivities should act as a catalyst for unity and family bonding. He cautioned the youth that while modernisation is inevitable, it should not be achieved at the cost of losing one’s cultural identity.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who participated in the celebrations, extended greetings to those undergoing vocational training at the Trust. He specifically noted the unique tradition in the Telugu states where people return to their native villages for the festival, creating a reverse migration that strengthens rural economies and social ties. Kishan Reddy assured the gathering that he would bring this “Back to Village” suggestion to the attention of the Prime Minister, suggesting it be adopted as a national practice.

Kishan Reddy also congratulated Muppavarapu Harsha for launching a new professional training programme at the Trust. He commended Harsha’s leadership in continuing the legacy of service initiated by Venkaiah Naidu over the last 25 years. The Minister urged the public to respect nature and strengthen community ties through such traditional celebrations.

The event saw the participation of Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy along with several other dignitaries from various sectors of society.