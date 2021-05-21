Ventilators distributed to 46 hospitals in Telangana through PM CARES: Kishan Reddy

Telangana: As many as 1,405 ventilators have been distributed to 46 hospitals in Telangana through the PM CARES fund, said Union Minister Kishan Reddy. The minister also said that they have appealed to the Chief Minister to deploy professionals to handle it.

Speaking on the suspension of vaccination for the last one week, Reddy also demanded the government to give away the second dose of the vaccine immediately for all the eligible persons.

"All the poor and COVID infected families are being given nutritious food and masks on behalf of 'Yuvamorcha' and it will be continued until the lockdown," said the minister.

Kishan Reddy also reminded that the centre is providing 5kg of free rice to the poor for May and June months and is also planning to extend the help considering the present situation in the country.