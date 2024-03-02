  • Menu
Veterans and dependents to get cashless treatment

Secunderabad: The Regional Centre ECHS under the aegis of headquarters of Telangana and Andhra sub area has taken the initiative to sign a MoU between...

Secunderabad: The Regional Centre ECHS under the aegis of headquarters of Telangana and Andhra sub area has taken the initiative to sign a MoU between AIIMS, Bibinagar and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Hyderabad. Brigadier K Somashankar, SM, Station Commander, HQ Telangana and Andhra sub area and Colonel Vikram Saini, Director RC ECHS Hyderabad represented the Armed Forces for signing the MoU with Professor Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director and Dr Bipin P Varghese, Deputy Director from AIIMS Bibinagar. This initiative would benefit more than 90,000 veterans and dependents of Hyderabad and nearby districts of Telangana and facilitate cashless and capless medical treatment of ECHS beneficiaries.

